DPS: Motorcyclist killed in deadly crash near McAllen
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash near McAllen that left one motorcyclist dead.
According to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old Sergio Cuellar Torres, crashed into a Toyota Rav 4.
The crash occurred at around 7:50 p.m. Thursday at the FM 2220 north of Nopal Street north of McAllen.
Hernandez said Torres was riding a Suzuki motorcycle, traveling northbound on FM 2220 and was approaching a curve. A Toyota Rav 4, occupied by one male driver, was traveling southbound on FM 2220 and also approaching the curve.
Torres failed to drive in a single lane and veered left onto the northbound lane, which resulted in him colliding with the Toyota, according to Hernandez.
Hernandez said Torres was not wearing a helmet or protective gear at the time of the crash. He was taken to DHR Health, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Toyota refused medical treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
