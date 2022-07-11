DPS: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash north of Mission, search for suspect vehicle underway

A search is underway for the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist north of Mission on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 7:49 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 2221 and Brushline Road north of Mission.

Preliminary investigation reveals a black Chrysler 300 collided with a Honda motorcycle, then fled the scene traveling southbound on Brushline Road.

The motorcyclist, identified as 25-year-old David Lee Reyes of Mission, was taken to DHR Health, where he died of his injuries.

DPS is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of the Chrysler and the driver of the Chrysler. Troopers say the vehicle damaged its rear right door and rear right quarter area.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to call Weslaco DPS at 956-565-7600.