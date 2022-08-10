DPS: One dead, two hospitalized after crash north of Weslaco

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the identity of the victim.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left a woman dead and two people hospitalized north of Weslaco on Wednesday.

According to DPS, a green Chrysler Town & Country, occupied by a woman and a male passenger, was on a private road attempting to turn left onto FM 1015 when it was struck by a blue Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

The male driver of the truck was taken to DHR Health, and the passenger of the Chrysler was airlifted to DHR.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 68-year-old Sofia Hernandez Perez of Edcouch, died at the scene.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the crash.