3 suspects in custody after DPS patrol unit crashes during Hidalgo County vehicle chase

A vehicle chase that began in Donna and ended in Mercedes caused three vehicle crashes, one involving a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

DPS attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Goolie and Hernandez road in Donna, but the driver failed to yield, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez. The chase ended on Virginia Avenue and Expressway 83 in Mercedes.

Hernandez said three people were arrested. The chase caused a total of three vehicle crashes in Weslaco. One of the crashes involved a DPS patrol unit.

No major injuries were reported.

