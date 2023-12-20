DPS: Peñitas teen dies in one-vehicle crash
A Peñitas teen was killed in a one-vehicle crash north of Mission Tuesday night.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. on La Homa Road, north of 4 Mile Road, north of Mission.
DPS said preliminary investigation revealed a GMC Acadia was traveling southbound on La Homa Road and, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and struck a metal traffic light pole.
The vehicle was occupied by only one male driver, identified as 19-year-old Alberto Rivier-Hernandez from Peñitas.
Rivier-Hernandez was transported to McAllen Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Congressman Henry Cuellar announces funding for border security in Starr County
-
Family festivities to do at South Padre Island
-
Valley band partners with local businesses for toy drive
-
Victim in Edinburg three-vehicle accident identified
-
Los Fresnos police investigating early morning drive-by shooting