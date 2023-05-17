DPS: Rio Grande City High School athletes hospitalized in vehicle rollover

Eight people, including six members of the Rio Grande City High School baseball team, were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in rolled over in Brooks County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The eight occupants were traveling in Brooks County when the driver of the 2012 Mercedes van they were in lost control of the vehicle Tuesday at around 3 p.m., causing it to rollover, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

It was raining at the time of the single-vehicle crash, Montalvo added.

All eight were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, Montalvo said.