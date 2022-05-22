DPS: San Benito man killed in crash near Brownsville
A San Benito man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near Brownsville on Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Sunday.
The crash happened at about 2:52 p.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 1421, north of Farm-to-Market Road 1732.
Preliminary investigation reveals a blue 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on FM 1421 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway and onto a property where it hit a tree.
Brownsville fire and emergency officials extracted the driver who was pinned in the vehicle and the tree, DPS said.
The driver, identified as 45-year-old Jose Gustavo Cuestas of San Benito, died at the scene.
DPS troopers are investigating the crash.
