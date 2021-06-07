DPS searches for 3 people involved in Brownsville car crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety searches for three people involved in a car crash after leading troopers on a speed chase through Brownsville on Monday.

Officials said DPS troopers tried to pull over a red Dodge Caravan on Browne Road, near Dockberry when it sped off. The van traveled nearly six miles before crashing into an SUV on International Boulevard.

Officials said no one in the SUV was hurt during the crash.

Three people traveling in the van got away on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call local authorities.