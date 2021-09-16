DPS searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly auto-pedestrian crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the driver of a truck allegedly involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Alamo Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on State Highway 495, west of FM 1423 in Alamo.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows 50-year-old Jose I. Rodriguez was walking across State Highway 495 when a pickup truck traveling eastbound struck him.

Rodriguez sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle, described as a dark-colored truck, possibly black, with damage to its front bumper.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call DPS at 956-565-7600.