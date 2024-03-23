DPS seeking driver involved in fatal San Carlos hit-and-run crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in San Carlos.
The crash happened Saturday, March 23 at 6:13 a.m. on State Highway 107 west of 84th street in San Carlos, according to a news release.
Surveillance footage of the scene shows a red or maroon colored Ford Escort vehicle traveling eastbound on SH 107 when it struck an unidentified male pedestrian who walking southbound on the highway.
The driver of the vehicle failed to report the crash and fled the scene, the news release stated.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
Those with information on the suspect vehicle are urged to call DPS at 956-565-7600.
