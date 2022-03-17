DPS: Strong winds cause UPS truck to roll over in Cameron County
A UPS truck rolled over on Highway 48 due to strong winds on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The truck flipped over past the Joseph Gayman Bridge as it was heading to Port Isabel, DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo said.
The truck was towed out of the area at around 12:30 p.m. The condition of the driver was not available.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County sheriff: Man calls 911, says he killed wife in rural...
-
Hidalgo County sheriff: Man calls 911, says he killed wife in rural...
-
New House District 38 representative sworn in
-
Death investigation underway in Weslaco
-
DPS: Strong winds cause UPS truck to roll over in Cameron County