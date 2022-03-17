DPS: Strong winds cause UPS truck to roll over in Cameron County

A UPS truck rolled over on Highway 48 due to strong winds on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The truck flipped over past the Joseph Gayman Bridge as it was heading to Port Isabel, DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo said.

The truck was towed out of the area at around 12:30 p.m. The condition of the driver was not available.