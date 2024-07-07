DPS: Suspected human smuggler arrested in Mission
The Texas Department of Public Safety released video showing an alleged smuggling attempt in Mission.
DPS said the suspected smuggler led agents on a chase towards the Rio Grande; they have since been arrested.
Seven migrants fled the scene and reportedly fled back to Mexico in a raft.
