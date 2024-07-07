x

DPS: Suspected human smuggler arrested in Mission

DPS: Suspected human smuggler arrested in Mission
3 hours 40 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, July 07 2024 Jul 7, 2024 July 07, 2024 2:40 PM July 07, 2024 in News - Local

The Texas Department of Public Safety released video showing an alleged smuggling attempt in Mission.

DPS said the suspected smuggler led agents on a chase towards the Rio Grande; they have since been arrested.

Seven migrants fled the scene and reportedly fled back to Mexico in a raft.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days