DPS: Teen motorcyclist dies after colliding into truck in Donna

A Donna teen died Monday night after crashing into a Ford truck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the Ford vehicle was also hospitalized, according to a news release.

The crash happened at FM 493 and Atlanta Street in Donna when a motorcycle driven by19-year-old Raul Osiel attempted to make a wide right turn onto the northbound lanes, and collided with a Ford F-150 truck.

Osiel was ejected from his motorcycle, DPS stated.

"The driver of the Ford attempted to avoid colliding with the[motorcycle] and traveled off the roadway, where it struck a utility pole and overturned, the news release stated. "The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

A trooper on scene attempted to apply a tourniquet on Osiel's leg to stop the bleeding. Osiel was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, DPS stated.

DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.