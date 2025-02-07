DPS to increase patrols in the Valley ahead of Superbowl Sunday

Rio Grande Valley residents should expect to see more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on the roads ahead of the NFL championship game on Sunday.

They will be looking for speeding, seatbelt violations and drunk drivers.

"We never think about potentially killing somebody as the result of us driving intoxicated," DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said. "And remember the Bentley Law, if you do kill a parent because you were intoxicated, state law requires now that you will pay a fine or child support for the child that is left behind until they reach 18 years of age."

Anyone planning on going somewhere to watch the game and decide to drink alcohol must make sure they secure a safe ride home.