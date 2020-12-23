DPS to increase traffic enforcement for holiday season

Law enforcement across the Rio Grande Valley will be ramping up enforcement through their annual Christmas and News Year's traffic enforcement campaign.

This is all in an effort to make sure everyone is safe during the holiday season.

DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez said about 169 thousand tickets and warnings were issued last year.

"With a special emphasis on speeding, driving while intoxicated, safety belt violations, driving without insurance, without a drivers' license," Olivarez said "Because it's not only about the driver but the other occupants in that vehicle."

