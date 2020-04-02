DPS Traffic Stop Leads to Over $100K Seized in Kleberg Co.

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over $104,000 Wednesday after a Trooper stopped a vehicle in Kleberg County.

A DPS Trooper stopped the driver of a White Chrysler 300 traveling south on U.S. 77 north of Riviera for a traffic violation.

A search of the vehicle was conducted.

The Trooper then discovered three vacuum-sealed clear packages of U.S. currency totaling $104,816 underneath the front passenger seat.

The driver, Nathan Lee Cantu, 41, of Houston, was arrested and charged with felony money laundering.

Cantu was transported and booked into the Kleberg County jail.