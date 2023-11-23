DPS troopers investigating fatal accident near Rio Hondo
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead near Rio Hondo.
The crash happened Thursday morning near Rio Hondo on FM 106, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo.
No other details were available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
