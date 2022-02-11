DPS urges public to drive sober during Super Bowl weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety is expecting a lot more people to be on the road on Sunday as people travel to and from Super Bowl celebrations.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Montalvo said the agency is prepared for the increase in traffic, and reminds the public that one drink is all it takes to put yourself and others at risk.

"Just because you've consumed one alcoholic beverage, that does not mean that you're not capable of losing your mental and physical faculties to safely operate a motor vehicle," Montalvo said.

Montalvo also recommends planning how you're getting home ahead of time to avoid complications.

"If you do plan to drink, there's absolutely no excuse to get behind the wheel with all the options and resources available to you to get back home,” Montalvo said. “Use a cab, all the rideshare services that there is out there, or stay where you're at if you are going be consuming alcoholic beverages."

If you are driving on Sunday, Montalvo suggests keeping an eye out for drunk drivers, wear a seatbelt, and drive defensively.