DPS vehicle pursuit ends in crash in Edinburg, hospitalizing four people; suspect flees on foot

A Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit was involved in a pursuit that ended in a crash, hospitalizing several individuals.

DPS spokesperson Lt. Christopher Oliverez said a trooper was in pursuit when the suspect crashed into a second vehicle on Texas Road and Curve Road in Edinburg.

Oliverez said the second vehicle was occupied by two adults and two children, who were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The suspect was ejected from their vehicle and then fled the scene on foot, according to Olivarez.

DPS is searching for the unidentified suspect, and it is unclear why they refused to stop.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.