DPS: Weslaco driver fails to yield right-of-way, dies in crash

A 57-year-old driver from Weslaco died Thursday in a crash after failing to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on FM 1015 and Chuparosa Street north of Weslaco at around 12:45 p.m. According to a news release from DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez, a brown 2005 Chrysler Town & Country van failed to yield the right-of-way to a black 2014 GMC Sierra, causing the collision.

The driver of the van — identified in the release as 57-year-old Josefina Herrera Castillo — died at the scene.

Castillo’s unidentified male passenger was hospitalized in critical condition, the release stated.

The male driver of the GMC Sierra was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.