DPS: Weslaco woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Progreso

4 hours 23 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, May 29 2022 May 29, 2022 May 29, 2022 1:21 PM May 29, 2022 in News - Local
A Weslaco woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Progreso early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

Troopers say the deadly crash happened at about 5:24 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 1015, south of Military Highway in Progreso. 

Preliminary investigation reveals a woman, identified as 37-year-old Minerva Hinojosa of Weslaco, was walking northbound on FM 1015, south of Rancho Toluca Road, when she was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. 

The driver of the Chevrolet stopped to render aid. 

Hinojosa died at the scene, DPS said. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

