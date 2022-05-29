DPS: Weslaco woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Progreso

Photo credit: MGN Online

A Weslaco woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Progreso early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say the deadly crash happened at about 5:24 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 1015, south of Military Highway in Progreso.

Preliminary investigation reveals a woman, identified as 37-year-old Minerva Hinojosa of Weslaco, was walking northbound on FM 1015, south of Rancho Toluca Road, when she was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Chevrolet stopped to render aid.

Hinojosa died at the scene, DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.