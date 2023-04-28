Drainage bond proposals are on May ballot

Voters in Hidalgo County are being asked to vote on a bond proposal for more drainage projects in this upcoming election cycle.

The bond proposal is worth $195 million.

"When we are able to get money in place we're able to expedite construction and continue efforts that we have ongoing right now and developing our system to make sure that when we have those heavy rain events we're able to manage them better," Hidalgo County District One General Manager Raul Sesin.

Drainage district officials claim this will not impact resident's tax bills.