Drainage project completed in Primera

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the completion of a drainage project in Primera.

Local, state and federal leaders were in the city for the ceremony to celebrate the Richmond Hills Drainage Improvement Project.

A detention pond was built in the Richmond Hills area as part of the project.

According to Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, the detention pond will “ensure that when we have torrential rains like we had this year, water doesn't end up in people's homes and businesses and churches and communities the way we saw this last year."

The project was federally funded.