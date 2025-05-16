Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg performs 5,000th surgery
Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg is celebrating a milestone of performing 5,000 surgeries at their facility.
"We opened our doors on May 8 of last year, and today we're celebrating a milestone," Driscoll Children's Hospital MD Ana Almeda said.
The facility is just a year old, and they've been busy, which is proof there is a big demand for pediatric medical services.
"We have been able to provide more services that weren't previously available by increasing our pediatric team members," Almeda said.
Driscoll also has two urgent care locations in Edinburg and McAllen.
