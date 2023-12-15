Driscoll Health Plan holding pop-up pediatric clinic in Donna
Driscoll Health Plan is teaming up with two other organizations to hold a pop-up pediatric clinic in Donna.
The clinic is set for Friday, Dec. 15 at the Open Hands Community Center — located at 1929 Waterloo Street in Donna — from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Driscoll Health Plan, Esperanza de Tejas, Inc. and the Community Connection Center will be holding a food drive during the event, as well as a distribution of baby wipes and diapers.
Free Covid-19 and flu vaccines will also be available at the clinic.
For more information, call 956-348-9253.
