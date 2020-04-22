Drive-thru coronavirus testing available Monday in Donna

Drive-thru coronavirus testing will be available in Donna on Monday — with a doctor's referral.

Emergency Diagnostic Solutions will test patients at the Big Joe Alvarez Memorial Park located in 301 S 17th Street., according to a news release from the city of Donna.

The drive-thru testing center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

A physicians order will be required prior to testing.

The testing site will offer “rapid COVID-19” tests for $75 or a traditional “PCR” test for $150.

Both tests require a doctor’s referral. Patients may consult with a doctor in person or through a tele-health screening process.