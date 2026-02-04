Crews responding to major gas leak in La Villa
Crews are responding to a major gas leak in La Villa that has closed a road while repairs are made, according to the Edcouch Fire Department.
Construction crews working near the intersection of Gumwood Avenue and 6th Street hit a line, causing the leak, Edcouch Fire Chief Victor Nieves said.
Gas services are being interrupted for the next four to eight hours as crews work to repair the leak, and 6th Street from Gumwood Avenue to Laurel Avenue is closed during the repairs.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
