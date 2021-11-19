Drive-thru turkey giveaway happening in McAllen

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, many places across the Valley are pitching in to help put a holiday meal on the table.

The McAllen Emergency Room located at 6700 N. 10th St. will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution to help struggling families get food for a Thanksgiving meal.

“We’ll be giving out a turkey and we will also be giving out a bag of sides,” said Marketing Liaison Gabriela Pulido. “It is what the RGV Food Bank was able to provide, but it’s still some canned goods and we have the bread and the canned corn.”

They have a total of 300 turkeys to give out with a limit of one per vehicle, as supplies are limited.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3:30 or until supplies last.