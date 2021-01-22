Drive-thru vaccination clinic in Willacy County set to vaccinate 780 people

Friday's vaccination event at the Raymondville High School was said to be a success as residents received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Officials say by 5 p.m. a total of 780 people are expected to be vaccinated.

DSHS and Willacy County announced a unique registration plan Thursday, where local physician distributed vaccine vouchers to community members who then took their completed forms to the EMS office — where they were given a time slot to show up.

Officials say this strategy has been effective so far.

"For us it's worked beautifully — We're a small community, we had a very very small amount of vaccines available to us so we just tried to execute and work with our doctors offices to get it out to the most vulnerable people," Willacy County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Torres said.

The event was drive-thru style and had five vaccination lanes.

Coming up on Channel 5 News at 6, health officials will explain why it took longer to get vaccines in Willacy County and when residents can expect another clinic.

Watch the video for the full story.