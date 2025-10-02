Driver accused of pulling out gun following San Juan crash, records say

George Adalberto Lucio. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A 68-year-old Edcouch man was arrested after pulling out a gun and pointing it at the other driver involved in a two-vehicle crash in San Juan, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

George Adalberto Lucio was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Hidalgo County jail records show.

According to the complaint, San Juan police officers who responded to the crash found a chrome .357 Magnum colt viper revolver and two other handguns in Lucio’s vehicle.

The crash happened Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the 800 block of frontage road.

According to the complaint, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck said he collided with a Ford F-250 driven by Lucio.

Following the collision, the driver said he approached Lucio’s vehicle. Lucio then opened the door of his vehicle, and the other driver saw Lucio had a gun pointed at him, the complaint stated.

The driver then asked Lucio “you’re going to pull a gun on me” before walking back to his vehicle and calling police, the complaint said.

While speaking with police, Lucio said he pulled out his revolver after seeing the other driver approach him in an “aggressive manner.”

“When he realized [the other driver] did not have a weapon, he placed it inside his vehicle and walked away,” the complaint stated.

Lucio was placed under arrest after officers found the guns in his vehicle.

Jail records show Lucio was released on a $5,000 bond on Wednesday.