Driver arraigned on new charge in deadly Brownsville crash

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 5-year-old girl, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Raul Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday in Pharr on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle, police said. His arrest happened after police on Sunday said the child died from her injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: 5-year-old girl dies following Brownsville crash

On Wednesday, police said Rodriguez was arraigned on the new charge an dhad his bond set at $75,000

As previously reported, the child was in critical condition ever since the July 25 crash that happened at the intersection of W. University Boulevard and S. Expressway 77/83.

A news release from police said Rodriguez disregarded a red light at the intersection and crashed into two vehicles.

Two other people were hospitalized in the crash.

“Signs of impairment were observed at the scene, and Rodriguez was arrested at that time,” police said on Tuesday.

Rodriguez was initially charged with three counts of intoxication assault.

According to police, Rodriguez was arrested on the new charge with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, Texas Department of Public Safety, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.