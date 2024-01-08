Driver arrested after almost striking Cameron County sheriff's deputy patrol unit

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after driving recklessly and almost striking a Cameron County sheriff's deputy patrol unit.

The incident happened at Cameron Park in Brownsville. Deputies arrived in the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

The vehicle was described as a gray Nissan Rogue and was operating at high rates of speed without headlights.

Deputies said the driver, identified as Homero Garcia, disregarded stop signs, which prompted a traffic stop. Deputies made contact with Garcia, and the deputy who was nearly struck gave a positive ID on the vehicle.

Garcia was placed under arrest for reckless driving. A search of the vehicle found a small baggie containing marijuana. Garcia was then also charged with possession.

Garcia was transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.