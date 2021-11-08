Driver dies after crashing into tree in Weslaco, DPS investigating

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a woman in Weslaco early Monday morning.

DPS says the driver, identified as 46-year-old Elizabeth Romo Mendoza of Mercedes, was traveling at un unsafe speed on F.M 1015, south of Mile 5 N. Road in Weslaco at about 3:30 a.m., when she lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway and hit a tree.

Mendoza sustained major injuries and was trapped inside the vehicle, described as a red 2007 Chevrolet Aveo.

Mendoza had to be extracted from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries, DPS said. No one else was in the vehicle.