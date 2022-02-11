Driver in rollover crash at Edinburg gas station charged with DWI

The driver involved in a rollover crash Thursday night at an Edinburg gas station is facing multiple charges, according to Ashly Custer, a spokesperson for the city of Edinburg.

The driver, 31-year-old Anthony Cura, was arraigned Friday on charges of driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage vehicle and duty upon striking an object.

Bond was set at $45,000.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the crash on the 100 block of North Jackson Road.

An investigation reveals Cura was traveling southbound on South Jackson Road when his vehicle hit another vehicle at the intersection of Jackson and Sprague.

Officials say Cura then left the scene and traveled northbound on Jackson Road. When Cura reached the intersection of Jackson and University Drive, he lost control of the vehicle, rolled over and hit a gas pump, according to a news release.

Cura left the scene, but was arrested a few blocks away.

Video of the aftermath of the crash shows a person attempting to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.