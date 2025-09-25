Driver sought in connection with arson investigation at Donna barbershop
The Donna Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying a driver of interest in connection with an arson investigation.
As previously reported, Mingas Luxury Gentleman’s Barbershop on Salinas Boulevard in Donna was destroyed on Sunday following a fire.
Previously released surveillance footage showed a hooded individual seen running from the shop after a flash of light is seen.
RELATED COVERAGE: Arson investigation underway after fire destroys Donna barbershop
On Thursday, the Donna Police Department released footage of a silver car, and said investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver and vehicle of interest in connection with the arson investigation.
Those with any information regarding the case are urged to contact the Donna Police Department at 956-464-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County asking residents to fill out survey for new hazard mitigation...
-
Driscoll announces launch of the Rio Grande Valley's first pediatric residency program
-
Family of slain Donna High School student reacts to guilty verdict
-
Man sentenced to 35 years in deadly shooting outside Edinburg apartment complex
-
Student of the Week: South Texas ISD Science Academy's Santiago Berrocal
Sports Video
-
UTRGV men's soccer takes on Texas A&M International this Thursday
-
UTRGV Volleyball sweeps Lamar in Southland Conference opener
-
McAllen Memorial sweeps McAllen High; Edinburg wins district opener over PSJA
-
Playmakers - Week 4 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 4 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1