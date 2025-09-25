Driver sought in connection with arson investigation at Donna barbershop

KRGV photo

The Donna Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying a driver of interest in connection with an arson investigation.

As previously reported, Mingas Luxury Gentleman’s Barbershop on Salinas Boulevard in Donna was destroyed on Sunday following a fire.

Previously released surveillance footage showed a hooded individual seen running from the shop after a flash of light is seen.

RELATED COVERAGE: Arson investigation underway after fire destroys Donna barbershop

On Thursday, the Donna Police Department released footage of a silver car, and said investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver and vehicle of interest in connection with the arson investigation.

Those with any information regarding the case are urged to contact the Donna Police Department at 956-464-8477.