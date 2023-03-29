Drug awareness town hall meeting to be held at Raymondville Tourist Center

The Raymondville Police Department says they've seen an increase in drug busts and in drug related crimes.

Police said they've seized more crystal meth and cocaine during recent traffic stops. They've also noticed an increase in illegal vape cartridges at traffic stops and in schools.

In response to the drug-related activity, Raymondville police, the Willacy County District Attorney's Office and several other organizations will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday to help parents spot the red flags.

An officer will describe how the drugs smell and show pictures of what they look like. They want to make sure parents know what to look for to help prevent young children from going down a dangerous path.

"We're seeing too many young children start young and end up losing their lives for something that if they could just reach out to us, or they could be more aware of how the narcotics look," Raymondville detective Ramon Juarez said.

The message city leaders want to give is that drug use can affect someone's family and the community as a whole. They want the community to know they are there to help and want to help.

The town hall is set for Wednesday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Raymondville Tourist Center.