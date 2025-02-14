Drugs found hidden in shoes being delivered to inmate at Cameron County jail

Four people were charged after methamphetamine and ecstasy were found hidden in the soles of shoes being delivered to an inmate at the Rucker-Carrizalez Detention Center, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Ana Maria Recio, John Fontenot, Jesus Abelardo Vallejo, and Christopher John Olsen are facing multiple charges in connection with the scheme after confessing to authorities, the sheriff’s office stated in a Thursday news release.

According to the release, Recio entered the jail facility on Friday, Jan. 17 to drop off a pair of white shoes for Vallejo, an inmate.

“Upon inspection, jail medical staff noticed a strong odor of spray paint on the shoes and discovered two baggies containing methamphetamine and MDMA/ecstasy hidden in the soles,” the news release stated.

An investigation revealed the delivery of narcotics was organized by Fontenot, a former inmate, who arranged for Recio to transport the drugs.

Olsen, an inmate who was identified as Recio’s husband, was also involved in the smuggling attempt, the news release added.

All four were arraigned on drug charges on Friday, Jan. 24. Cameron County jail records show they all remain in custody on bonds ranging from $2,000 to $65,000.