Drugs found hidden in shoes being delivered to inmate at Cameron County jail
Four people were charged after methamphetamine and ecstasy were found hidden in the soles of shoes being delivered to an inmate at the Rucker-Carrizalez Detention Center, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Ana Maria Recio, John Fontenot, Jesus Abelardo Vallejo, and Christopher John Olsen are facing multiple charges in connection with the scheme after confessing to authorities, the sheriff’s office stated in a Thursday news release.
According to the release, Recio entered the jail facility on Friday, Jan. 17 to drop off a pair of white shoes for Vallejo, an inmate.
“Upon inspection, jail medical staff noticed a strong odor of spray paint on the shoes and discovered two baggies containing methamphetamine and MDMA/ecstasy hidden in the soles,” the news release stated.
An investigation revealed the delivery of narcotics was organized by Fontenot, a former inmate, who arranged for Recio to transport the drugs.
Olsen, an inmate who was identified as Recio’s husband, was also involved in the smuggling attempt, the news release added.
All four were arraigned on drug charges on Friday, Jan. 24. Cameron County jail records show they all remain in custody on bonds ranging from $2,000 to $65,000.
More News
News Video
-
Pharr dentist back at work following arrest, attorney says
-
Sheriff's office: 4 people arrested in scheme to smuggle drugs into Cameron...
-
DPS investigating fatal crash in San Benito
-
Restraining order against Sullivan City extended
-
Proposed Starbase incorporation raises concern over public access to State Highway 4
Sports Video
-
Weslaco softball shines in 15-2 win over Flour Bluff
-
Rio Hondo & Raymondville eliminated on Thursday in area round
-
UTRGV baseball details feelings ahead of 2025 Opening Day
-
UTRGV defense smothers Incarnate Word in route to dominant win
-
Harlingen South tennis star Diego Garcia signs with Concordia