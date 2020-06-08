DSHS official warns Valley residents of coronavirus trend involving families

State health officials are warning of a new trend in coronavirus cases.

Discussing the latest cases in the Rio Grande Valley and other COVID-19-related topics, Dr. Emily Prot, regional director with Texas Department of State Health Services, stressed the importance of different data gathered by the state.

As cases continue to rise, a side effect of more testing, data coming back from contact tracing and investigations shows people haven't let coronavirus stop them from taking part in activities typical for this time of year.

Dr. Prot says loosened restrictions and people not staying home play a part in the rising numbers.

"A lot of positive cases that are connected to the same households or families. So that indicates that people are gathering within families. There's been a lot of graduations these past couple weeks, there's been memorial day. So these are the reasons that we can suspect that are causing some of the increase in numbers," says Dr. Prot.

With new data showing a large portion of the Valley’s cases had mild symptoms, Dr. Prot says its important to recognize potential symptoms and to stay away from family gatherings if you suspect you may have the virus.

