Early voting begins Monday

Early voting for the upcoming May elections has begun.

In Hidalgo County, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and in Cameron County, polls will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some important election dates to keep in mind are this upcoming Tuesday is the last day to apply to vote by mail. You can apply with your county's elections department.

Early voting runs until May 2 and Election Day is Saturday, May 6.