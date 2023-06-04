Early voting for Brownsville runoff election beings Monday
Early voting for a runoff election in Brownsville will kick off Monday for the Commissioner At-Large A seat.
Neither of the three candidates in the running received enough votes to solidify the race last month. Early voting for the Commissioner At-Large A seat will run through June 13.
Polls will be open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Election Day is Saturday, June 17.
The six polling places residents can cast their ballots are listed below.
Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex
Brownsville Public Library
Southmost Public Library
UTRGV-Interdisciplinary Academic Building
New Horizon Medical Center
Good Shepherd Community Church
