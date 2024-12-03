Early voting for runoff elections underway in Harlingen, Weslaco

Early Voting is now underway in Harlingen and Weslaco for commissioner seats.

In Harlingen, three commissioner seats are in run-offs. They are places 3, 4 and 5.

Early Voting locations include Harlingen City Hall, the Cultural Arts Center and the convention center. Polls are open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"We know runoff elections usually have a lower turnout, so every vote matters even more this time around. There are three races people are voting on, so if you want to make sure you are being represented by the person of your choice, you need to go vote," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said.

Weslaco has a runoff-election for a commissioner-at-large seat.

Early Voting ends December 10 and Election Day is December 14.