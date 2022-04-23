x

Early voting in May 2022 elections starts Monday

6 hours 25 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, April 23 2022 Apr 23, 2022 April 23, 2022 12:59 PM April 23, 2022 in News - Local

Early voting for the May 7 city and school elections begins on Monday, April 25.

There are several races on the ballots from cities and schools across the entire Rio Grande Valley.

Some state constitutional amendments are also on the ballot. 

Early voting runs from through Tuesday, May 3.

More information can be found on the KRGV Elections page. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days