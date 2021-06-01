x

Early voting in McAllen runoff elections ends Tuesday

7 hours 45 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, June 01 2021 Jun 1, 2021 June 01, 2021 10:35 AM June 01, 2021 in Election Coverage
By: KRGV Digital

Early voting to decide McAllen's mayor and commissioners for District 1, 3 and 6 in the city's runoff election ends Tuesday, June 1. 

Election Day is Saturday, June 5. 

Early voting will take place at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1:

• Firemen’s Pump House, 201 North 1st

• Lark Community Center, 2601 Lark Avenue

• Palmview Community Center, 3401 Jordan Avenue

Election Day Voting Locations:

• District 1) Gonzalez Elementary 201 East Martin Avenue

• District 3) Achieve Early College High School at Lincoln 1601 N. 27th Street

• Distrit 6) Fields Elementary School 500 Dallas Avenue

The following races will be in the runoff election: 

Mayor: Veronica Vela Whitacre vs. Javier Villalobos

McAllen District 1: Antonio Aguirre vs. Lucia Thompson

McAllen District 3: Julian Omar Quintanilla (Incumbent) vs. Thelma Tamez

McAllen District 6: Pepe Cabeza de Vaca vs. Larry Esparza

