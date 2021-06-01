Early voting in McAllen runoff elections ends Tuesday
Early voting to decide McAllen's mayor and commissioners for District 1, 3 and 6 in the city's runoff election ends Tuesday, June 1.
Election Day is Saturday, June 5.
Early voting will take place at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1:
• • Firemen’s Pump House, 201 North 1st
• • Lark Community Center, 2601 Lark Avenue
• • Palmview Community Center, 3401 Jordan Avenue
Election Day Voting Locations:
• • District 1) Gonzalez Elementary 201 East Martin Avenue
• • District 3) Achieve Early College High School at Lincoln 1601 N. 27th Street
• • Distrit 6) Fields Elementary School 500 Dallas Avenue
The following races will be in the runoff election:
Mayor: Veronica Vela Whitacre vs. Javier Villalobos
McAllen District 1: Antonio Aguirre vs. Lucia Thompson
McAllen District 3: Julian Omar Quintanilla (Incumbent) vs. Thelma Tamez
McAllen District 6: Pepe Cabeza de Vaca vs. Larry Esparza
