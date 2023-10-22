Early voting in the Valley begins Monday
Early voting for the November 2023 election begins Monday.
This year's ballot will have some local and state races along with impactful proposition votes.
Early Voting will run through November 3 and the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 27.
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.
