Early voting in the Valley begins Monday

4 hours 39 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, October 22 2023 Oct 22, 2023 October 22, 2023 6:34 PM October 22, 2023 in News - Local

Early voting for the November 2023 election begins Monday.

This year's ballot will have some local and state races along with impactful proposition votes.

Early Voting will run through November 3 and the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 27.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

