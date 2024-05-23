x

Early Voting in the Valley ends Friday, Election Day is Tuesday

Early voting for runoff races from the March primary ends on Friday.

Cameron and Hidalgo County have revealed their early voting numbers so far.

In Cameron County, 3,265 voters took part in early voting and in Hidalgo County, 8,983 residents cast their vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 28.

For a list of polling places, click here.

