Early voting results show residents in Delta Area voted against tax increase for fire, ambulance services
In western Hidalgo County, voters are deciding on a new emergency services district in their area.
If it passes, it will bring fire and ambulance services to Precinct 3, it would also bring more taxes.
Early voting numbers for Proposition 1 in Hidalgo County District #2 shows 537 votes are against the proposition versus the 204 votes that were cast in favor of it.
The county currently has a $70,000 contract with a private company. It used to be paid for with COVID funding, that no longer exists.
"This is the first year that the entire county is bearing that cost for Precinct 3," Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Chief of Staff Jorge Arcaute said.
If passed, only Precinct 3 residents would pay for the services.
