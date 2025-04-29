Tax increase to pay for ambulance service in Delta Area on ballot

Some of the Rio Grande Valley residents have city elections in May, and Wednesday is the last day to vote early.

Election Day is Saturday.

Voters in the Delta Area are deciding whether to approve a tax rate hike. The money would be used to create an ambulance service.

They're currently relying on an outside company, but local officials say they've gotten complaints about wait times.

"I was getting calls, there were response times of 35 minutes, 45 minutes, some people even having to take their own people to the hospital," Elsa Mayor Alonzo Perez said.

Emergency Service District No. 2 has a contract with Skyline EMS. The president said those claims are inaccurate.

They also say they've reduced wait times since they started providing service to the Delta Area two years ago.

"We have a 10-minute response time within the county, which we've met 100 percent of the time. We report to ESD, we report to Precinct 1," Skyline EMS President Johnny Cordero said. "The only area that's a little bit more than that is Monte Alto, which is roughly around 15 minutes, just because of the area."

Skyline EMS says they have up to five ambulances stationed around the Delta Area.