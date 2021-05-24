Early voting starts Monday for McAllen runoff elections

Early voting to decide McAllen's mayor and commissioners for District 1, 3 and 6 in the city's runoff election starts Monday, May 24.

Early voting will run through Tuesday, June 1.

Election Day is Saturday, June 5.

Early voting will take place at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Tuesday, June 1:

• Firemen’s Pump House, 201 North 1st

• Lark Community Center, 2601 Lark Avenue

• Palmview Community Center, 3401 Jordan Avenue

Election Day Voting Locations:

• District 1) Gonzalez Elementary 201 East Martin Avenue

• District 3) Achieve Early College High School at Lincoln 1601 N. 27th Street

• Distrit 6) Fields Elementary School 500 Dallas Avenue

The following races will be in the runoff election:

Mayor: Veronica Vela Whitacre vs. Javier Villalobos

McAllen District 1: Antonio Aguirre vs. Lucia Thompson

McAllen District 3: Julian Omar Quintanilla (Incumbent) vs. Thelma Tamez

McAllen District 6: Pepe Cabeza de Vaca vs. Larry Esparza