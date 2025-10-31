Economedes High School student transported to hospital as precaution following bus crash

An Economedes High School student was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a school bus crash on Friday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ramseyer Road and Terry Road in Edinburg, according to a news release. There were 31 Economedes High School students inside the bus at the time of the crash.

Students were evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene before continuing to the high school, where they were further assessed by campus nurses, according to the news release.

One student was transported by EMS to a local hospital as a precaution for additional evaluation, according to the news release. No major injuries were reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the crash.