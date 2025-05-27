Edcouch-Elsa ISD appoints wife of school board member as interim superintendent

Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District has an interim superintendent.

The former superintendent, Alda Benavides, retired last Wednesday and the school board has selected Dr. Sandra Ochoa to replace her.

Ochoa is married to sitting school board trustee Roberto Ochoa.

According to Edcouch-Elsa ISD attorney Benjamin Castillo, Ochoa's husband did not attend last Wednesday's meeting where his wife was selected.

Texas law allows for a superintendent to be related to family members sitting on the board, but there are limitations.

"If an employee has been continuously employed for at least six months prior to the election of somebody that you may be related to within the prohibited degree, the nepotism prohibition does not apply," Castillo said.

A new superintendent could be chosen within the next three months.